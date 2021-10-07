'We will not be silent!' - NWSL players stop match to protest sexual abuse

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit players forced a sixth-minute stoppage to their match Wednesday night to link arms in the middle of the field in protest of alleged rampant sexual abuse in the NWSL.

Teams in the evening's other games (North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville and Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash) plan to take the same action.

North Carolina head coach Paul Riley was recently fired amid sexual coercion accusations, and NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird subsequently resigned amid calls she didn't properly handle abundant warnings about Riley's alleged behavior. Those developments have put into full focus the scope of player protection shortcomings in the women's game, and the stories shared publicly in the U.S. over the past few weeks have inspired athletes in other countries to step forward as well.

What happened?

NWSL players in every match on Wednesday night will stop play in the sixth minute and come together at the center circle.

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit players kicked off the protests, with the two other games taking place later on.

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit players have come together mid-match to protest sexual abuse in the women's game.pic.twitter.com/3IqpCy5MX8 — Goal (@goal) October 6, 2021

What has been said?

Gotham FC player Domi Richardson told CBS: "The NWSL players reclaim their place on the field to honor victims and inspire and strengthen others. This isn't business as usual. We will not be silent."

The NWSL Players Association also released a statement on Wednesday night announcing demands to the league regarding its investigations into player treatment and protection.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit of a league that deserves the players in it," wrote the organization.

We will be relentless in our pursuit of a league that deserves the players in it. #NoMoreSilence pic.twitter.com/0aa7IbM2Th — NWSLPA (@nwsl_players) October 6, 2021

What is the context for these statements?

The NWSLPA said the sixth-minute stoppages signified “the six years it took for [alleged Riley victims] Mana [Shim], Sinead [Farrelly], and all those who fought for too long to be heard.”

Absolutely blown away 😭. Tears and chills watching this happen. My heart goes out to every single player-former and current- who has lived through this culture of silence. We are demanding change and we are not going away. https://t.co/0dm9UDbb2Y — Sinead Farrelly (@lord__shin) October 7, 2021

