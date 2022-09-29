Nwaneri must 'block out the noise' at Arsenal after becoming a Premier League record breaker at 15

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has been advised to “block out the noise” that his record-setting debut at 15 years of age is going to generate.

Teen made Premier League history

Faith shown in youth

Important to remain focused

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners academy graduate made Premier League history when stepping off the bench in a meeting with Brentford – with that outing seeing him break a top-flight record previously held by Harvey Elliott. He has also broken through quicker than any player in Arsenal’s history, with the man he has bettered there – Jack Wilshere – now an academy coach at Emirates Stadium and the perfect role model to offer words of advice and encouragement.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wilshere has told Arsenal’s official website of Nwaneri’s meteoric rise: “One thing that I learnt pretty quickly - maybe not quickly enough but looking back now I realise it - is there are a lot of people at the club who have his best interests at heart. He has to listen to them. He has to somehow block out the noise. I know he has a good family around him, which was important in my case as well. Keep his feet on the ground. But he is the type of kid that will do that.

“He’s a really driven boy. I think that [giving young players a chance] is part of the tradition of Arsenal Football Club. It was a big day for the whole club and hopefully we can use it as inspiration for the boys at Hale End, but also for the boys here who get to experience training every day and trying to push with our first team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nwaneri was aged just 15 years and 181 days when making his top-flight bow for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta prepared to show considerable faith in youth as he looks to blend established stars with exciting prospects.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NWANERI? It remains to be seen whether the youngster will get more senior game time this season, but the Gunners will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a derby date with north London neighbours Tottenham.