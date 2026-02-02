How to buy Usman Nurmagomedov vs Alfie Davis tickets in Dubai: Dates, prices, information & more

In a showdown that has the combat sports world buzzing, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns to the desert for a massive championship triple-header. Headlining the card is the undefeated phenom and 'Team Khabib' superstar, Usman Nurmagomedov, as he defends his Lightweight World Title against the clinical and dangerous Alfie 'The Axe Man' Davis.

Usman Nurmagomedov carries the legendary mantle of his cousin, Khabib, with a flawless professional record and a grappling-heavy style that has dismantled every challenger in his path.

Standing in his way is England’s Alfie Davis, a veteran striker who earned this title shot by conquering the 2025 PFL Lightweight Tournament. Known for his freestyle kickboxing and unpredictable movement, Davis is coming to Dubai with one goal: to shock the world and bring the belt back to London.

With tickets in high demand, securing your seat will be a challenge, but leave it to GOAL to help you get your tickets for the ultimate showdown to witness the two giants defend their undefeated legacies and fight for the PFL Lightweight World Championship.

When is PFL Road to Dubai: Nurmagomedov vs Davis?

The historic clash is set for Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Date & Time Location Tickets 2026 Feb 7, 20:00 Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE Tickets

Where to buy PFL Road to Dubai: Nurmagomedov vs. Davis tickets?

As the third installment of the Road to Dubai series, tickets are moving at lightning speed, drawing massive interest from fight fans across the GCC and beyond.

To ensure a secure purchase experience for this high-demand event, supporters are encouraged to book early through the Coca-Cola Arena Official Box Office for direct access to the venue.

For those seeking specific seating or last-minute availability after the primary tiers sell out, StubHub serves as a reliable secondary marketplace to secure your spot in the arena for this historic night of combat sports.

How much are Nurmagomedov vs Davis tickets?

Dubai is known for luxury, and the PFL is delivering a range of options from accessible "get-in" prices to ultra-exclusive VIP experiences.

General Admission (CAT 4 & 3): Prices start at approximately AED 165 , perfect for soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Coca-Cola Arena.

Prices start at approximately , perfect for soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Coca-Cola Arena. Lower Tier (CAT 2 & 1): Range from AED 395 to AED 595 , offering a clear, elevated view of the cage.

Range from , offering a clear, elevated view of the cage. Floor & Ringside: For those who want to hear every strike, Floor seats start at AED 1,095 , with Front Row spots commanding AED 7,695 .

For those who want to hear every strike, Floor seats start at , with Front Row spots commanding . The VIP Experience: Dubai-style luxury is available via the VIP Pods and The Elevate Deck, ranging from AED 7,995 to over AED 50,000 for private tables with gourmet F&B and bottle service.

Tickets for this historic championship event are expected to sell out rapidly across the region. While we always recommend securing your seat early through the Coca-Cola Arena Official Box Office to guarantee the best rates, don’t lose hope if your preferred section is showing as unavailable.

If primary tickets are sold out, you can always opt for a last-minute ticket through trusted secondary channels like StubHub, which often features a variety of seating options right up until fight night.

What to expect from Nurmagomedov vs Davis?

This isn't just another night of fights; PFL Road to Dubai marks a seismic shift in the global combat sports landscape. For the first time, the PFL is bringing a world-class championship triple-header to the MENA region.

The stakes are historic. The main event sees the pound-for-pound powerhouse Usman Nurmagomedov defending his Lightweight throne, but the co-main event is equally monumental. Undefeated Dagestani sensations Ramazan Kuramagomedov and Shamil Musaev will collide for the inaugural PFL Welterweight World Title. With both fighters boasting perfect records, someone’s '0' must go in a battle that will define the division for years to come.

For fans in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and across the GCC, this event represents the ultimate convergence of elite talent and regional pride. By hosting two world title bouts and a stacked card of global stars, the PFL is delivering a premium experience that rivals the biggest events in Las Vegas or New York.