Where to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Denver Nuggets (4-2) aim to stretch their home winning streak to four games as they host the Miami Heat (4-3) on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.

Miami enters at 4–3 on the season and 2–3 away from home following a narrow 120–119 victory over the Clippers. This matchup marks the fourth stop on the Heat’s demanding Western Conference road swing, where they’ve managed one win in three outings. After falling to both the Spurs and Lakers, Miami found its rhythm against the Clippers to close out the Los Angeles leg on a high note.

Denver, meanwhile, sits at 4–2 overall and remains unbeaten at home (3–0) after outlasting Sacramento 130–124. For the first time in years, the Nuggets’ front office put together a productive offseason, bolstering the roster around Nikola Jokić with quality depth. The new additions have eased the workload on their MVP centerpiece while giving Denver a more reliable second unit—something that’s been a glaring weakness in recent seasons.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Nuggets will face off against the Heat in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat live on FDSN SU, ALT, KTVD, KUSA, Fubo (in-market).

Denver Nuggets team news

Denver’s offense has been just as lethal, averaging 124.0 points per game on 51.8% shooting. Jamal Murray leads the charge with 26.0 points and 5.4 assists per game, while reigning MVP Nikola Jokić continues his all-around brilliance with 20.4 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per outing. Aaron Gordon has added a strong 19.8 points and 5.4 boards, and Tim Hardaway Jr. contributes 11.2 points on 46% shooting from the field.

The Nuggets average 46.8 rebounds and 29.2 assists per game, committing just 14 turnovers. Their offensive rhythm and unselfish ball movement, flowing primarily through Jokić, have kept opponents guessing. Christian Braun has also provided a lift off the bench, averaging 11 points while bringing high energy on defense. Denver remains unbeaten at Ball Arena, where they’ve averaged 128 points per game across three home victories.

Miami Heat team news

On the other side, Miami has been lighting up the scoreboard lately, averaging 124.5 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.6% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo continues to anchor the offense with 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per night. Norman Powell has been a spark since joining the lineup, posting a team-best 24.0 points through his first three games. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has impressed with 18.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while Andrew Wiggins chips in 16.2 points as a steady wing presence.

As a team, the Heat are pulling down 45.7 boards and handing out 29.5 assists per contest, though turnovers remain an issue at 15 per game. Davion Mitchell has stepped up in a playmaking role, averaging 9.0 points and a team-high 7.5 assists. With Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Kasparas Jakucionis sidelined, Miami leans heavily on Mitchell, Powell, and Jaquez to drive the offense. The Heat have topped 115 points in four of their last five outings and are aiming to tighten up defensively as their West Coast trip continues.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/18/25 NBA Miami Heat Denver Nuggets 113 - 133 11/09/24 NBA Denver Nuggets Miami Heat 135 - 122 03/14/24 NBA Miami Heat Denver Nuggets 88 - 100 03/01/24 NBA Denver Nuggets Miami Heat 103 - 97 07/15/23 LVSL Denver Nuggets Miami Heat 112 - 81

