Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Nottingham Forest against Southampton in the Premier League in the UK, US, and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will face Southampton in a crucial Premier League fixture at the City Ground on Monday. Both teams have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, as they are fighting an important battle for Premier League survival.

The 18th-placed Nottingham Forest have managed to win just once in their last 13 fixtures, whereas the visitors, who are rock bottom in the standings, are winless in nine games. Four of out of the bottom five teams are separated by just one point, whereas Southampton are five points below the 19th-placed Everton. Hence, nothing less than a win will do for both teams on Monday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton May 8, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 12.30am IST (May 9) Venue: City Ground

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. Fans also have the option of tuning into USA Network and fubo.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports. Streaming will be available on Sky GO app.

In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games, with streaming available on Disney+Hotstar.

Team news

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

In their recent loss to Brentford, Forest duo Danilo and Brennan Johnson sustained injuries and their availability for the upcoming match on Monday remains uncertain.

The team's infirmary is currently at full capacity with Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, and Gustavo Scarpa all receiving treatment.

Whether Jack Colback and Jonjo Shelvey will be fit to return is yet to be determined.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Felipe, Worrall, Niakhate; Aurier, Freuler, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers Navas, Hennessey Defenders Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Aurier Midfielders Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Ayew Forwards Awoniyi, Dennis, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Southampton team news & squad

Manager Ruben Selles has confirmed that defender Romain Perraud will not be able to play for the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury during their match against Bournemouth. The full-back was forced to leave the pitch and has since then undergone a successful surgery.

Additionally, Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, and Tino Livramento are also uncertain for the remaining matches, while striker Paul Onuachu is expected to be available for selection on Monday.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Lyanco, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; S. Armstrong, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree Midfielders Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition January 2023 Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League January 2012 Nottingham Forest 0-3 Southampton Championship September 2011 Southampton 3-2 Nottingham Forest Championship May 2009 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Southampton Championship December 2008 Southampton 0-2 Nottingham Forest Premier League

