Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Nottingham Forest hosts top-four aspirants Newcastle United next in their attempt to climb up the table in the Premier League on Friday.

Since defeating Leeds United in the first week of February, Nottingham Forest have gone five matches without a victory. They will be desperate to take points off Newcastle, who are fifth in the standings.

The Magpies are four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand and will fancy their chances at getting into the top four if they can consistently pick up wins, but they will face a Forest team desperate for points.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United : Date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Date: March 17, 2023 Kick-off: 4:00pm EDT, 8:00 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (March 18) Venue: City Ground

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on NBC Sports and USA Network, with streaming available on Sling TV.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

The game will be broadcast across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nottingham Forest team news and squad

Nottingham Forest's medical room became even busier with a triple blow last weekend, as Wayne Hennessey, Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood are unlikely to feature due to injuries.

Gustavo Scarpa, Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone are also unavailable for the game against Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Yates, Shelvey, Freuler; Lingard, Gibbs-White; Dennis

Position Players Goalkeepers Navas Defenders Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier Midfielders Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Ayew, Yates Forwards Dennis, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Newcastle United team news and squad

While Emil Krafth remains a long-term absentee, Eddie Howe has ruled out Anthony Gordon as well due to an injury.

Joelinton is suspended and will return only for his team's next game.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; S. Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin