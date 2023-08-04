Offer made! Nottingham Forest bid for Matt Turner as goalkeeper heads towards Arsenal exit

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an official bid for Matt Turner as the goalkeeper heads towards the Arsenal exit.

Nottingham Forest submit bid for Turner

Also after Manchester United keeper Henderson

Arsenal eyeing David Raya from Brentford

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are working on a transfer for the USMNT keeper as he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Turner, who has established himself as the USA's No. 1 goalkeeper, has struggled for game time at Arsenal, making only seven appearances under Mikel Arteta last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are keen to bring David Raya from Brentford and have already submitted an official bid of £20m ($25.44m) + £3m ($3.82m) in add-ons to Brentford. However, it is expected that the bid will be turned down as the Bees value him at £40m ($50.88m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: The potential transfer of Raya could impact Turner's position at Arsenal. If the move indeed goes through, then the USMNT international would become the third-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates, behind Aaron Ramsdale and the Spaniard.

WHAT NEXT? If Turner indeed makes a move to City Ground, he may face competition from Manchester United's Dean Henderson. Forest manager Steve Cooper wants to add two quality keepers and it has been reported that the Red Devils are willing to let him leave on loan deal with an obligation to buy.