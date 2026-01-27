How to get Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros tickets: Europa League tickets, January 29 fixture, predictions & more

An electrifying European night under the lights awaits in the East Midlands this Thursday, as Nottingham Forest take on the giants of Hungarian football, Ferencvaros. It’s set to be an enthralling Europa League encounter, and you could be there to soak up the atmosphere and savour the footballing feast by booking tickets today.

Ten goals were scored during Forest’s first three home games in Europe this season. Are we set for more goalmouth drama this week? You could be at the City Ground to find out. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information, including where to buy Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros tickets, how much they cost, and more.

When is the Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros Europa League match?

Nottingham Forest are aiming to make it three Europa League home wins in a row. Below are details of the forthcoming match:

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros (8pm) City Ground (Nottingham) Tickets

What to expect from Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros?

Both Nottingham Forest and Ferencvaros are already guaranteed places in the Europa League knockouts, whatever happens at the City Ground this week, but neither side will want to end the group phase with a whimper.

A win guarantees the Hungarians a top-8 spot and a bye through to the last-16. It’s also still mathematically possible for Forest to grab a bye, too. If they are victorious, they will need a lot of other things to go their way elsewhere for that to happen. It promises to be a win-win for supporters, though, with both sides going all out to bag maximum points.

Europe has proved to be a welcome distraction for Nottingham Forest, from the early-season managerial merry-go-round miseries and Premier League woes. Home wins over former European champions, Porto and Malmö (which was a re-run of Forest’s 1979 European Cup final triumph) being the biggest highlights of their first European adventure in over 30 years. Sean Dyche’s boys will be looking for further home success this week, especially after losing against Braga in Portugal last Thursday.

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. To buy official Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros tickets, go to Forest’s club site and secure your seat(s) there.

There are two categories for general admission home tickets at Nottingham Forest, Category A and Category B, with ‘A’ being the highest. All Forest’s UEFA Europa League fixtures are designated Category A this season. Tickets for the Ferencvaros match went on sale to Season Card Holders on December 19, with MyForest Pro and Plus Members getting their opportunity to purchase tickets three days later (December 22).

Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of these European encounters, so in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

With all Nottingham Forest’s Europa League matches tagged under the Category A pricing, adult tickets via the club’s official site range from £50 - £70, Seniors from £40 - £55, Youth £22 - £35, and Children from £18-30. The most expensive seats at the City Ground are located in the lower tiers of the Brian Clough Stand and the Main Stand, while the cheapest tickets are typically found in the upper tiers of the two ends, the Trent End and the Bridgford Stand.

Keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, are currently available from £121 upwards.

How to get Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros Europa League hospitality tickets

There is a wide range of hospitality options for fans to experience at the City Ground, from simple pre-match buffets to fine dining opportunities in The Boardroom. For Europa League matches, the club has had the following offers in place.

Trentside Lounge hospitality was available from £129 for under-14s and £199 for adults. The package includes a welcome drink on arrival, a luxury rolling buffet, a pre-match interview with a VIP guest, and a padded seat in the Trent End.

Padded seats were also available in Executive Boxes from £275 per person. There were similar perks to the ‘Trentside Lounge’, but in addition, drinks packages of wines, beers, or soft drinks were included, which are served by dedicated waitresses/waiters.

Upcoming Nottingham Forest fixtures

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Competition Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros (8pm) City Ground (Nottingham) UEL Tickets Sun, Feb 1 Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace (2pm) City Ground (Nottingham) EPL Tickets Fri, Feb 6 Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest (8pm) Elland Road (Leeds) EPL Tickets Wed, Feb 11 Nottingham Forest vs Wolves (7.30pm) City Ground (Nottingham) EPL Tickets Sat, Feb 21 Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (3pm) City Ground (Nottingham) EPL Tickets Sat, Feb 28 Brighton vs Nottingham Forest (3pm) American Express Stadium (Brighton) EPL Tickets

History of the City Ground

The City Ground is a football stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England, which sits on the banks of the River Trent. It has been home to Nottingham Forest since opening in 1898 and has a current capacity of 31,000+, although there are plans to increase that to 45,000 by 2031 and eventually to 52,500 by 2033.

The stadium is less than 300 metres away from Meadow Lane, the home of Forest's neighbouring club and city rivals, Notts County. The two grounds are the closest professional football stadiums in England and the second-closest in the United Kingdom, after Tannadice Park and Dens Park. They are located on opposite sides of the River Trent.

The City Ground hosted its first England international for 116 years last summer, when the Three Lions played Senegal in a friendly. The Nottingham venue also memorably staged three UEFA Euro 1996 matches: Türkiye vs Croatia, Portugal vs Türkiye and Croatia vs Portugal.