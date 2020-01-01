'Nothing is ruled out' - Mustafi's father says Arsenal future undecided as contract runs down

Speculation over the Germany international's future is increasing as he edges towards the final six months of his current contract

Shkodran Mustafi's future is undecided, according to the Arsenal defender's father, who says nothing is ruled out with regards to any potential move away from the club.

Mustafi has spent the last four years of his career at Emirates Stadium, having joined the Gunners from for £36 million ($48m) in 2016.

The 28-year-old has made146 appearances for the north Londoners since then, scoring nine goals, while getting his hands on two FA Cups.

He has, however, fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta at the start of the 2020-21 season, and was left on the bench during a 3-0 defeat against on Sunday.

Mustafi's current contract is due to expire next summer, and he has previously confirmed that the club have not yet offered him the chance to extend his stay.

"When I made a decision to sign for Arsenal it is because I respect this club," he said. "It is a huge club, that’s why for me if I could stay at Arsenal, of course, it would mean a lot to me.

"When you hopefully get a few games, you can maybe look at the future but at the moment it has been difficult because in the last months, I haven’t really been thinking about the end of my contract or what’s going on with the future because all I wanted was to be back as quick as possible.

"We haven’t been talking about anything so there isn’t anything I can tell you guys. Now it is important for me to just get a few games and get into the match rhythm and then see how it goes."

Mustafi's father and agent has now admitted that his son will be open to any opportunities in the new year, with the centre-back free to negotiate with any suitors from January 1.

"Nothing is wrong, we can imagine everything because Shkodran is [available on a] free transfer in the summer," Kujtim Mustafi told Sport 1.

Arsenal will resume their latest Premier League campaign after the international break, with a trip to on the cards on November 22.

Mustafi has been playing second fiddle to Rob Holding and Gabriel in recent weeks, and also faces competition from David Luiz for a regular spot in Arteta's starting XI.