‘Not this season’ – Erik ten Hag explains big Harry Maguire positional decision at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has explained why Harry Maguire will not be moved back into Manchester United’s left-sided centre-half berth.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was once a regular in that role for the Red Devils, with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane lining up to his right. Maguire has, however, seen questions asked of his value to the United cause in 2022-23 – leading to him being dropped at one stage – and a return to Ten Hag’s plans has only been made after unfortunate injuries to World Cup winners Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Maguire is now being used on the right-hand side of United’s defence, and that is where he will remain for the foreseeable future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by Sky Sports whether club captain Maguire will be moved back to the left, with Lindelof filling that spot in a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag said: “Not this season. The angles are not good for Harry if he is playing on the left side, it’s difficult for him also defending in wide areas on his left foot but I think he is more capable on the right. Victor is very good, he can use both feet and I think he also did a brilliant job in the rest of defence and the defensive transitions. That’s why we prefer to do it with them in this way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has figured in just 13 Premier League games for United this season, starting only seven, and has seen a summer move away from Old Trafford speculated on as he seeks to find regular game time at club level while keeping himself in contention for England call-ups.

WHAT NEXT? United - who now sit third in the Premier League table - will be back in action on Thursday when taking in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla, before then facing Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.