'Not right, not true' - Alaba hits back at Hoeness amid Bayern contract row

The defender's representatives have been accused of being greedy, prompting him to explain his side of the story

David Alaba has hit back Uli Hoeness after the former president said that the Austrian has a "greedy piranha for an agent".

Alaba has been at the club since joining the academy in 2008, becoming a vital part of the club's backline since originally breaking through with the first team in 2010.

The Austrian has made a total of 437 appearances for the club, claiming nine titles during his time in Bavaria.

However, Alaba's contract is set to expire in 2021, with the two sides in negotiations over a new deal.

Reports have stated that Alaba's representatives are asking for €25 million (£23m/$30m) per year, which would make him Bayern's best-paid player, with Hoeness laying the blame on Pini Zahavi, Alaba's agent who has previously courted controversy while representing Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand.

Alaba's father George reacted angrily to accusations that they are being greedy, accusing Hoeness of “spreading dirty lies”.

And now Alaba has spoken out himself on the nature of negotiations.

“I would like my contractual situation not to be clarified in public,” Alaba told Bild. “Therefore, a few statements and reports over the last few weeks have surprised and hurt me.

“Many of the things that are being written and said at the moment are just not right and not true. I would like to spare everyone involved a public discussion, even if not all details are known.

“I have never really spoken out on this topic because I have only focused on our important tasks with FC Bayern. And that was a good thing because, in the end, we won the triple. That was all that has counted for the past few weeks and months. That I was able to actively help shape this unique story makes me proud every day.

“This club is not just any club for me, it is home and family. I've been wearing the iconic red jersey for 12 years, and I've done it every single day with dedication, pride and passion, and I still do. The well-being of this fantastic club is above all things and is also very important to me.

“I have taken every responsible person, every team-mate, every employee of the club to my heart. In a family, you may have a different opinion, you might argue, but it always stays within the family. I will continue to heed that.

“I very much hope that we can find a solution as soon as possible so that the club, those responsible, my team-mates and the fans know what is going on.”

Alaba made 42 appearances for Bayern last season, scoring two goals while primarily playing centrally with Alphonso Davies starring on the left side of the defence.

Bayern are set to face on Friday before facing off with in the UEFA Super Cup.