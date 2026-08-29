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Al Shabab v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Not Juventus or Roma: a surprise Italian offer to snatch Kessié

Transfers
F. Kessie
Juventus
Roma
Atalanta
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Côte d’Ivoire
Italy
Saudi Arabia

Has he moved away from Al-Ittihad?

Franck Kessié is back in the spotlight. The past few hours have brought fresh developments over the Ivory Coast international's future, with the midfielder eyeing a return to the Italian league where he made his name.

For weeks Kessié has been chasing a move back to Italy after ending his spell with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia. Roma and Juventus looked set for a fierce scrap over his signature.

Then those two clubs saw their chances fade. Atalanta stepped into the negotiations and opened contacts with Kessié's representatives, aiming to bring the player back to Bergamo, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio said on his website: "Kessié emerged in Italy wearing the Atalanta shirt before his later move to Milan, and now, after several years, the paths of the midfielder (and his former club) may cross once again. Negotiations have begun and Atalanta is working hard to complete the deal."

The Sky Sport correspondent had earlier revealed that the veteran midfielder told Juventus the right conditions to complete the deal were not in place.

 The Italian league free on stc tv for customers of the Beti Fiber, Mufawtar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, meanwhile, confirmed Al-Ittihad's interest in Kessié. The club have yet to settle the matter, weighing him against other players to fill a foreign slot vacated by Cameroon's Stéphane Kellé.

Read also: Al-Ittihad and Leverkusen reach agreement: a Japanese replacement for Diaby, and an Algerian threatens the Kessié deal

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