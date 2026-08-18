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France v England: Bronze Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

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Not Harry Kane: Al-Hilal opens its coffers for England striker

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O. Watkins
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
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The "Leader" searches for a successor to France's Karim Benzema

Al-Hilal have opened their coffers to sign a new striker from the England national team during the current summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that Al-Hilal have submitted an offer to Aston Villa to sign their English striker Ollie Watkins during the current summer transfer window.

The Saudi club are offering their English counterpart 45 million euros, including add-ons, to get the deal done, Romano explained in a tweet on his personal "X" account.

It marks the third offer Al-Hilal have tabled for Watkins. Aston Villa knocked back the first two bids from "the Boss", according to Romano himself.

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Al-Fayha crest
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Al Hilal crest
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Brighton & Hove Albion crest
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The 30-year-old, for his part, appears keen on the switch to Al-Hilal this summer. He will have to wait for the green light from the Villans before anything is settled.

Watkins becomes the second English striker Al-Hilal have chased this window, after Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was also linked with a move to the Kingdom Arena.

All of this comes as Al-Hilal hunt for a new frontman to lead them next season, with French striker Karim Benzema set to be moved on this summer.

Watkins ranked among the best strikers in the Premier League over the past few years. He featured 55 times for Aston Villa last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 5 assists.

The England international made his country's squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He managed just two substitute appearances, without a goal or an assist.

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