Barcelona are preparing to open an unprecedented legal front against the National Police, following the violent assault suffered by a minor among their supporters. President Joan Laporta is leading the charge himself, and the message is clear: the dignity of Barcelona's fans is a red line.

The Blaugrana confirmed their full escalation in the case of the assault on one of their minor supporters ahead of last Sunday's Elche versus Barcelona clash, stressing that what happened had reached "an unbearable level".

Last Tuesday, the Catalan club issued a strongly worded statement condemning in the strongest terms the "excessive and unjustified use of force" by members of the National Police against its members and supporters near the Martínez Valero stadium.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona did not settle for the statement. Laporta contacted the family of the assaulted young man directly and offered them full support. The club and the victim then decided to press ahead with joint legal action against the police officer involved in the incident.

Barcelona's legal team will handle the defence in this case, working alongside renowned criminal lawyer Marc Molins to defend the rights of the minor.

The incident dates back to the police detaining the minor supporter and holding him violently before kick-off, because he was carrying an "Estelada" flag, the flag of Catalan independence. Laporta publicly branded the act "disproportionate and violent" and unrelated to freedom of expression.

Solidarity for the young man has poured out across the club. Prominent figures such as star Gavi and Laporta himself have expressed their absolute support for the victim and his family.

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In a symbolic move that underlines the club's stance, Laporta announced his intention to hold "an act of glorification for the independence flag" during tonight's match against Athletic Bilbao, a clear message in defence of freedom of expression. He also stressed there would be no tribute to the World Cup winners in that match.