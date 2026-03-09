How to buy Norway World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Hordes of Erling Haaland fans are in ecstasy, as they will get the chance to see the Scandinavian striking sensation in World Cup action this summer. Don’t miss out on securing seats to Norway’s games in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

With Norway failing to qualify for a major tournament for 25+ years, many thought they’d never get the chance to see Haaland and his cohorts at the biggest sporting extravaganza on the planet. However, following a sparkling qualifying campaign, numerous Norwegian fans are now preparing for summer trips to North America.

Is Norway going to blast its way through the group phase? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Norway's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Tuesday, June 16 Norway vs IC Path 2 winner (6pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Monday, June 22 Norway vs Senegal (8pm) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Friday, June 26 Norway vs France (3pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets



It proved to be a highly memorable group campaign for Norway when they last qualified for the World Cup, 28 years ago. After opening with score draws against Morocco and Scotland at France 98, they recorded a remarkable 2-1 comeback win against Brazil, to book their spot in the knockouts.

Norway’s preparation for their World Cup 2026 opener has been put on hold until their opponents are known. They are set to kick off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough against the IC Path 2 winner, which will be either Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq.

The Scandinavians then head down the East Coast to East Rutherford for a clash with Senegal, six days later. The Lions of Teranga have recorded high-profile wins against a number of European sides at previous World Cups, such as France, Sweden and Poland, so Norway can't afford to take them too lightly.

Stale Solbakken and his troops head back to Foxborough for their final group encounter and the toughest of the lot against France. As well as capturing the main prize twice before, Les Bleus came within a whisker of further global glory in both 2006 and 2022, when they finished runners-up.

How to buy Norway World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters can purchase official tickets for matches involving Norway, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (from April), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Norway World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Norway World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Norway matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Norway at the World Cup

Norway are hoping for better fortunes in North America this summer, as they failed to fire at USA 94. Despite winning their opener in Washington against Mexico, 32 years ago, they failed to score in their following two games in East Rutherford (Giants Stadium), losing 1-0 to Italy and drawing 0-0 with Republic of Ireland.

They return to East Rutherford again (MetLife Stadium) for one of their World Cup 2026 group encounters. It’s the stadium which will also be hosting the World Cup Final on July 19 too.

The Norwegians will have taken much confidence from their qualifying campaign last year and head into this summer’s tournament with a spring in their step. They won all eight of their qualifiers, doing the double over Italy along the way, beating them 3-0 in Oslo and 4-1 at the San Siro.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland was the star of the show, finishing way in front on the UEFA World Cup qualifying scoring chart, with 16 goals. No other European player even reached double figures. Haaland has now netted 55 times for his country in 48 internationals.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: