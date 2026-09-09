How to get Norway vs Denmark tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Norway host Denmark at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Thursday, September 24, opening their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign in League A, Group A4 alongside Portugal and Wales. The two Scandinavian neighbours meet again in November for a genuinely historic occasion, as it will be their first ever competitive meeting in this competition.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Norway vs Denmark tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Norway vs Denmark UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Norway vs Denmark takes place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, with kick-off time to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ullevaal

Where to buy Norway vs Denmark tickets?

Tickets for the Oslo leg are first made available through the Norwegian Football Federation's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Danish Football Union (DBU) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Copenhagen return leg.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, as well as listings for the return leg at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

A first-time fixture – with this being the first ever Nations League meeting between the two nations, demand is expected to build quickly, particularly for the Copenhagen finale

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the stakes attached to the Copenhagen finale in particular, early booking is strongly recommended for both legs.

How much are Norway vs Denmark tickets?

Official pricing for the Oslo leg is set through the Norwegian Football Federation's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official DBU pricing applies for the Copenhagen leg in the same way.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Oslo): from around €55, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at Ullevaal Stadion

Mid-range seats (Oslo): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Copenhagen finale: prices at Parken Stadium are expected to climb as the group phase reaches its conclusion, with this first-ever meeting between the two nations already drawing significant early interest

As with any fixture that could decide a group's final standings, prices can shift quickly, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Norway vs Denmark UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Norway vs Denmark Form

Norway's last five matches produced three wins and two defeats, with eight goals scored and nine conceded across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to England in the World Cup quarter-finals. Prior to that defeat, they had won back-to-back games, beating Brazil 2-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1, before a heavy 4-1 loss to France. Norway opened that five-game stretch with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Denmark's last five matches returned one win, two draws, and two defeats, with eight goals scored and eight conceded. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with DR Congo in a friendly. Before that, they suffered a 2-2 defeat to Czechia in World Cup qualifying, won 4-0 against North Macedonia, lost 4-2 to Scotland, and drew 2-2 with Belarus.

Norway vs Denmark: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly in June 2024, when Denmark won 3-1 at home. Across the last five fixtures on record, Denmark have won three times, with one draw and one Norway win. The only Norway victory in the dataset came in a 2011 European Championship qualifier, when the sides drew 1-1 in Oslo before Denmark won the return fixture 2-0 in Copenhagen.

Norway vs Denmark Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 4, Denmark currently sit first and Norway second.