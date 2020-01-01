Non-League Marine host Spurs, Liverpool visit Villa in FA Cup third round

The lower-league club will play the Premier League leaders after winning their second-round tie

will take on non-league Marine in the third round of the as the draw was completed on Monday.

Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders will face the eighth-tier club after their second-round victory over Havant & Waterlooville.

A total of twenty Premier League teams and 24 Championship teams will enter the competition during this round, joining the 20 winners from the second round. to play 32 fixtures.

One of the more interesting fixtures of those 32 involves , who will travel to , where they lost 7-2 in the Premier League this season.

Holders Arsenal also face Premier League opposition, meanwhile, as Mikel Arteta's side will host Newcastle.

and have home games against Championship clubs, with the Red Devils hosting and Pep Guardiola's team playing .

are at home to League Two side Morecambe, head to Crawley Town and fifth-tier side Stockport County will host West Ham.

The matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 9 and 10. Due to the impact on the schedule of the coronavirus pandemic, extra time and penalties will be used to settle any ties that are level after 90 minutes, with the traditional replays scrapped.

The final is due to take place on May 15.

MOURINHO AT MARINE! #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) November 30, 2020

FA Cup third-round draw:

v Plymouth Argyle

v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v

Marine v Tottenham

Wolves v

Stockport County v West Ham

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v

v United

v

Arsenal v

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v

v Doncaster Rovers

v

Wycombe Wanderers v

Crawley Town v Leeds United

v MK Dons

v Portsmouth

v

Aston Villa v Liverpool

v

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v

v Coventry City

Blackpool v

Newport County v and Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town