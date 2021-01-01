‘Nobody wants to play us in the last eight’ – Tuchel claims Chelsea have Champions League fear factor

The Blues defeated Atletico Madrid to book their place in the quarter-finals and are ready for anyone in pursuit of a major prize

Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea now boast a Champions League fear factor, with the Blues boss saying “nobody wants to play against us” heading into the quarter-final draw.

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have become the latest scalp secured by the Premier League heavyweights in an ongoing quest for continental glory.

There is the promise of greater challenges to come, with a European field still loaded with quality, but Tuchel believes the claims of his side to a prominent prize cannot be ignored.

What has been said?

Tuchel told reporters are watching his side complete a last-16 job on Atletico with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge: “The guys play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things. You can only do it with a special atmosphere.

“I’m pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight. It will be a big step but there’s no need for us to be afraid.”

When is the quarter-final draw?

The draw for the last eight of the Champions League will take place on Friday at 11am GMT.

Who could Chelsea face?

Current holders Bayern Munich are on the march towards another continental crown, while Real Madrid are looking to lift the most prestigious of trophies for a 14th time.

Borussia Dortmund boast plenty of exciting young talent within their ranks and Paris Saint-Germain are looking to go one better than their final appearance from 2020.

Porto are considered to be rank outsiders, but they did dash the dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the last round.

The other opponents that Chelsea could land need no introduction, with domestic foes Liverpool and Manchester City still in the hunt for European glory.

The bigger picture

Champions League efforts are being shelved by Chelsea for now, with Tuchel’s side set to head into the next international break on the back of an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Everton.

A return to action in an ongoing bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League will be made in early April before attention shifts back to European matters.

