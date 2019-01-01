'Nobody has met the asking price' - Agent offers update on Tierney transfer amid Arsenal links

The Celtic full-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Parkhead this summer, but Allan Preston says a buying club will have to stump up

Kieran Tierney could well be on his way out of this summer, but no club has come close to the Scottish champions’ asking price yet – according to one of the player’s representatives.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old fullback, who is incredibly highly rated by fans in , while are also interested.

But Allan Preston, formerly of Hearts and , says Tierney won’t be leaving until one of the projected buyers meets Celtic’s valuation, thought to be £25 million ($31.3m).

“It is all down to Celtic,” pundit Preston told BBC Sportsound.

“If they get a price that they believe is the correct value for Kieran Tierney he could possibly be on his way.

“No one has hit that price yet."

Arsenal’s fondness for offering sums well below a club’s asking price – see Luis Suarez and Wilfried Zaha – has reared its head again, with their first offer understood to have been around the £15 million ($18.8m) mark.

Meanwhile Napoli, led by Carlo Ancelotti, are yet to make a concrete offer with their attention likely occupied by their increasingly protracted chase of ’s unwanted man James Rodriguez.

Tierney will be well aware of the speculation surrounding his future. He starred for Celtic last season, drawing the inevitable comparisons with compatriot and fellow full-back Andy Robertson, and plenty would like to see him take a step up from the Scottish domestic scene.

But Preston doesn’t think that the rumours will be affecting him, as a lifelong Celtic fan committed to the club and happy in green and white.

“He is such an unassuming young man,” he said. “He is wealthy at the moment but he doesn’t possess a watch, he isn’t into material things like this.

“He still hangs about his pals from when he was a youngster, he sponsors his local pub team where his pals play and he’s not into his designer gear or anything like that.

“As the guys say he loves Celtic, he absolutely loves Celtic.

“Will there be a time for Kieran Tierney to go? I think that there will be.

“If it’s just now it will be up to the clubs involved - Arsenal, Napoli or whoever - to then put the money on the table and make Celtic think about this.

“If there is a time for Kieran to go it will be up to Celtic, Peter Lawwell and the board.

“They have signed a left-back but they do need one because [Emilio] Izaguirre is away.”