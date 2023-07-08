'I have no regrets' - Gareth Bale opens up on relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid after retirement from football

Gareth Bale reiterated that he never had any problem with any Real Madrid player including Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the Spanish capital.

Bale speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo

Never had a problem with the Portuguese

Enjoyed his time at Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Welsh international quashed speculation of him sharing a strained relationship with Ronaldo as he stated he absolutely loved his time in Madrid and never even had an argument with any of his teammates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Bale said, "The players were all good. I know people speak all this, that and the other [particularly about his relationship with Ronaldo] but I never had one single problem with anybody.

"I don’t think I ever had an argument with anyone. Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room. I honestly really enjoyed my time there apart from the few moments where it was difficult on the pitch. I have no regrets. I made the right decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, on Martin Borgmeier's YouTube channel, Bale spoke about Ronaldo's temper issues and revealed that the Portuguese used to throw boots inside the dressing room in frustration if he failed to get his name on the scoresheet even though Los Blancos would have won by a margin of 5-0.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GARETH BALE? The former Tottenham Hotspur star, who is now retired from professional football, recently joined the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am lineup scheduled to be played in September alongside Tom Holland and Ben Stokes.