"No one has the right to speak on my behalf": Leao puts an end to the speculation

Portugal international Rafael Leao, the Milan star, sent a direct message via his Instagram account, putting an end to the speculation surrounding him.

Milan value the Portuguese winger at around 50 million euros, a figure that stands as an obstacle for the clubs wishing to sign Leao this summer. Chief among them are Galatasaray, who recently moved in an attempt to convince Milan to let him go.

The Sun had earlier reported that Leao had entered Arsenal's plans, after their hopes of signing Vinicius Junior faded when he renewed his contract with Real Madrid.

According to the website of journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Rafael Leao wrote on his Instagram account: "My only thought is the pitch, I am focused on giving my utmost in every match and every training session".

The Portuguese player added: "Just to avoid any kind of speculation and incorrect news, I reaffirm that for some time I have entrusted the management of all my affairs and interests exclusively to my family and my lawyer".

He continued: "No other party has the right to speak on my behalf. My focus is on the upcoming goals".

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Leao's season

Rafael Leao is currently preparing in the best possible way for his seventh season with Milan. His career with the Italian side has swung between brilliance and decline.

Born in 1999, Leao will remain a part of the club's history thanks to his contribution to the Serie A title in the 2021-2022 season. He led his teammates to the crown with 11 goals and 10 assists.

Last season told a different story. The player struggled to leave his mark and faced criticism from Milan's fans. The number 10 ended the campaign with 9 goals and 3 assists in 29 matches, while the team failed to secure their place in the Champions League.