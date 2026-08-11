On his LinkedIn profile, the 33-year-old Italian published a post on Monday hinting that a new professional chapter in his life could open very soon.

"I probably will not be working in the transfer market business in this way for much longer: it is time to change the approach and the perspective," Romano wrote, without becoming any more specific. Whether this really means the end of his work as a transfer expert or is merely another marketing move by Romano remains unclear.

More detailed information will only come after the end of the current transfer period on 1 September: "That will soon be a different topic, after the transfer window is closed," said the Italian.

The LinkedIn post came after the huge response to his exclusive report on Ronald Araujo's loan move from FC Barcelona to FC Liverpool. According to Romano, the post drew 49 million views, along with two million likes, 47,000 comments and more than two million shares.

Why did Fabrizio Romano fall out with Florian Plettenberg?

Whether the announcement is connected to the growing criticism of his way of working is also unclear. Only recently, Romano and Sky transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg traded accusations in a war of words on X.

The German accused Romano of trying to pass off other people's exclusive information as his own and undermine the principles of clean journalistic work. Romano then published private messages that Plettenberg had sent him in the past.

Meanwhile, the online platform Reddit recently banned Romano because, in the moderators' view, he "uses questionable journalistic practices". On the Reddit Soccer subpage, posts by the Italian may no longer be used as a source in future. The platform justifies this, among other things, with the "growing dissatisfaction" of many users with Romano.

What is Fabrizio Romano accused of?

There are also moral concerns. The statement said: "Among other things, Romano gave a platform to Mason Greenwood, who had come under criticism because of rape allegations." England star Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, assault and making death threats. His club at the time, Manchester United, suspended him. Around a year later, in February 2023, the charges were dropped.

Romano is a proven transfer expert with an astonishing number of genuine hits and a steady stream of exclusive information, and he reaches an audience of millions every single day. His posts focus on the very latest developments in the transfer market. His legendary "Here we go" to mark a completed transfer became a worldwide internet phenomenon and the Italian's trademark.