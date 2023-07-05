'There will be no Lionel Messi in the future' - Emi Martinez insists Argentina team-mate will never be matched & makes bold prediction for 2024 Copa America

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez insisted that "there will be no Lionel Messi in the future" during his two-day trip to India.

Martinez insists Messi is the best ever

Makes bold Copa America claim

Vows to win many more tournaments with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup winner was overwhelmed by the reception of football-crazy fans in Kolkata. As he made his way onto the pitch of Mohun Bagan, a century-old club in India, there were chants of 'Messi, Messi' echoing across the stands. Martinez soaked in the atmosphere and had no qualms in declaring that Messi is indeed the "greatest" ever to grace the sport and also made bold claims about lifting the next edition of the Copa America and the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lionel Messi is the best ever player," the Aston Villa shot-stopper told reporters. "There will be no Messi in the future, it’s hard to match him."

Martinez added: "When I play in goal I think I can be the best. Winning the Copa America, the Finalissma against Italy, the World Cup. We won everything. We’re going to win the Copa America and hopefully the next World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez also vowed that he has no intention of cutting his international career short and is hungry to win more tournaments with the Albiceleste as he is finally living his childhood dream.

"From a very young age, I had a dream to become Argentina's number one goalkeeper. I'm not going to relax now, I want to become better and win many, many tournaments for Argentina," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez is currently enjoying his post-season break and will return to training with Aston Villa in July. Meanwhile, Messi could make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on July 21.