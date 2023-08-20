No Alexia Putellas! Jorge Vilda makes bold selection decision for Women's World Cup final against England as super sub Salma Paralluelo starts

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has been left out of Spain's starting XI for the Women's World Cup final against England.

Putellas left out of starting XI for final

Recovered from ACL injury prior to start of tournament

Has to settle for place on bench today

WHAT HAPPENED? Jorge Vilda has made a big decision ahead of the Women's World Cup final between his side Spain and the Lionesses. Putellas, who has been one of Spain's mainstays in the past, has been benched in favour of 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paralluelo has played a big role in Spain's journey to the World Cup final, featuring in every game including four starts. She's even grabbed a couple of goals for herself too. However, should Spain go on to lose today's showpiece occasion, questions may well be asked of Vilda and his decision to leave out a player of Putellas' quality.

WHAT NEXT FOR PUTELLAS? She'll be disappointed that she's not starting in the Women's World Cup Final. While she'll likely play a part to some degree, Putellas will have to watch on from the bench from the start.