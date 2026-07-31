Bas Nijhuis wants Louis van Gaal as the next Netherlands head coach. The 74-year-old has already had three spells in charge and led Oranje to a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final.

Arne Slot does not want the head coach role, as became clear on Thursday. The former Feyenoord and Liverpool coach is focusing on club football for now.

On De Oranjezomer, Nijhuis backed Van Gaal as Ronald Koeman's successor. ''I am a very big fan myself. I would think it was fantastic if Louis van Gaal comes back. I am a big fan of him myself as a person and as a coach. I would love that. But it probably will not happen.''

Slot reportedly wanted a deal until the end of the 2028 European Championship. KNVB director of top-level football Nigel de Jong preferred a partnership through to 2030. In the talk show, the length of the contract is cited as the reason Slot passed on the Netherlands job.

''So much is also being said and written. Who says it is true?'', Nijhuis says. ''But I just think it is too early for Slot, the Netherlands national team.''

That vacancy has been open since the end of June. Koeman stepped down shortly after the World Cup exit, with Morocco knocking the Netherlands out in the round of 16 on penalties.

The expectation is that the KNVB will appoint a new head coach soon. Netherlands Under-21s coach Michael Reiziger appears to be a serious candidate for promotion.