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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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Night of records: Al-Hilal make history against Al-Taawoun

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The captain makes it happen

Al-Hilal wrote a new chapter in their history against Al-Taawoun, thrashing them 6-0 in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League and leaving the Leader trailing behind a string of striking numbers.

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According to the football statistics specialists "Opta", Al-Hilal put 6 goals past Al-Taawoun in a single Pro League match for the first time, a figure that lays bare their attacking dominance on the night.

The story didn't end there. Opta revealed that Al-Hilal scored more goals in this one match than they had managed across their previous 3 meetings with Al-Taawoun combined, turning the seventh-round night into one of the most thrilling attacking displays in the fixture's history.

Their scoring speed produced the most striking figure of all. As "Opta" pointed out, 6 of the last 7 times a team scored more than 5 goals inside the first 55 minutes of a Pro League match, that team was Al-Hilal.

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AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

This clash with Al-Taawoun was the latest episode in that exceptional run. Al-Hilal proved once again that they can settle a match early when the spaces and chances open up in front of goal.

Only one of those last 7 cases belonged to another side. Al-Nassr managed it against Al-Akhdoud in May 2025, which only underlines how regularly the Leader detonates this kind of attacking explosion in the Pro League.

Six goals against Al-Taawoun, then, were far more than a big seventh-round win. They came loaded with historic numbers, confirmation that Al-Hilal walked into the game with a ferocious attacking mindset and blew it open within minutes to record one of their biggest results against Al-Taawoun.

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