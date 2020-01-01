Nigeria's Oparanozie and Mali's Traore fire Guingamp to victory over Fleury

The African duo put up a superb performance at Stade Auguste Gentelet to help Frederic Biancalani’s ladies clinch a fine away win

Aissata Traore and Desire Oparanozie continued their impressive form in front of goal, scoring a goal each as secured a 2-0 victory against Fleury in Saturday’s French top-flight game.

Guingamp were returning to Fleury-Mérogis where they earned a 2-1 hard-fought Coupe de triumph last Sunday, with Malian striker Traore scoring her first goal of the season.

Frederic Biancalani’s team found themselves on the front foot as early as 18 minutes of the encounter after Traore opened the scoring for the visitors, with her first league goal this season.

After the break, the international got on the scoresheet with a solo finish in the 72nd minute to guarantee the team's fifth victory of the season.

Cisse, who was in action for 35 minutes before being replaced by Sana Daoudi, has now scored two goals in five matches in all competitions since joining the team last summer.

For Oparanozie, she, who has now scored four goals in 10 matches this season, lasted for the duration of the encounter along with 's Ngock Yango.

On the other hand, Cameroon's Meffometou Tcheno played the duration of the match for Fleury but her presence could not save them from suffering back-to-back defeats to their visitors.

The victory moved Guingamp to fifth in the French top-flight table with 19 points from 13 matches. They will slug it out with in their next league tie on January 25.