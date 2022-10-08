Nice vs Troyes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Nice welcome Troyes to face them at Stade de la Mosson. Just one win from their last four has sent the hosts tumbling towards the wrong end of the table at this early juncture.

They'll hope they can desperately arrest this fall before it becomes a serious problem, but they are likely to find the going tough against an opponent sturdier than their own form suggests.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nice vs Troyes date & kick-off time

Game: Nice vs Troyes Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Nice vs Troyes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Nice squad & team news

It has been a rough few games on the bounce for nice, with just three points from a possible dozen taken over the past month or so.

Hopes the international break would have delivered a suitable reset are yet to be well-founded, but there's little escaping the fact they could do with a twist of luck to spin things around.

Position Players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Boulhendi, Bulka Defenders Dante, Sorensen, Bryan, Atal, Lotomba, Todibo, Bard, Mendy, Viti Midfielders Schneiderlin, Rosario, Diop, Barkley, Ramsey, Ilie, Thuram, Beka Beka, Boudaoui, Bouanani, Belahyane, Da Cunha, Lemina Forwards Delort, Brahimi, Laborde, Pep

Troyes squad and team news

Just one loss in their past five games is all you need to know about Troyes this term - a team that, if not born winners, are proving particularly efficient at grinding out points across the board.

That will give them a spring in their step against Nice - but could their generally superior form make them complacent against a more desperate side?