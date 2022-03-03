NFL London: Which American Football teams have played

European football might be the world's most beloved sport and the so-called "beautiful game", but that doesn't mean that American football is any less loved across the pond; in fact, it has quite a large following in the U.K., with NFL matches played in London regularly.

From the San Francisco 49ers to the Philadelphia Eagles, the biggest and best of the NFL teams have all played games on U.K. soil. GOAL has what you need to know about which NFL teams have played in London, which stadiums in London host NFL games and more.

NFL teams that have played in London

Below is a comprehensive list of every NFL team that has played at a London stadium.

NFL games part of the NFL International Series played in London are a string of games during the regular season played outside of the United States.

Team Stadium Year New York Giants Wembley Stadium 2007 Miami Dolphins Wembley Stadium 2007 San Diego Chargers Wembley Stadium 2008 New Orleans Saints Wembley Stadium 2008 New England Patriots Wembley Stadium 2009 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wembley Stadium 2009 Denver Broncos Wembley Stadium 2010 San Francisco 49ers Wembley Stadium 2010 Chicago Bears Wembley Stadium 2011 St Louis Rams Wembley Stadium 2012 Pittsburgh Steelers Wembley Stadium 2013 Minnesota Vikings Wembley Stadium 2013 Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium 2013 Miami Dolphins Wembley Stadium 2014 Oakland Raiders Wembley Stadium 2014 Detroit Lions Wembley Stadium 2015 Indianapolis Colts Wembley Stadium 2016 Los Angeles Rams Twickenham Stadium 2016 Cleveland Browns Twickenham Stadium 2017 Tennessee Titans Wembley Stadium 2018 Philadelphia Eagles Wembley Stadium 2018 Carolina Panthers Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2019 Cincinnati Bengals Wembley Stadium 2019 Houston Texans Wembley Stadium 2019 New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2021 Atlanta Falcons Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2021

NFL venues in London

There are three stadiums which have hosted NFL games in the past, and they are London's historic Wembley Stadium (nicknamed "the home of football" and home to the England national team), the brand-new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Twickenham Stadium.

Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium share mots of the NFL hosting duties, though the North London stadium remains the first and only stadium to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted its first NFL game on October 6, 2019, when Chicago Bears played Oakland Raiders to a record crowd of 60,463.