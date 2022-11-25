Neymar calls World Cup ankle injury 'one of the hardest moments' of career in message to fans

Brazil star Neymar says he is going through "one of the most difficult moments" of his career as an ankle injury threatens to cut his World Cup short.

Neymar sustained ankle injury against Serbia

Attacker expected to miss rest of group stage

Could return if Brazil make it to knockout rounds

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacker was forced off late in his side's 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday and GOAL reported on Friday that he will likely miss the remainder of the group stage. Neymar could be back in action in the knockout rounds, should Brazil progress, and he has vowed to do his best to help his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The pride and love I feel wearing the shirt is unexplainable. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Nothing in my life was given or easy, I always had to chase after my dreams and my goals. Never wishing someone harm but helping those in need.

"Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup. I have an injury yes, it's annoying, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have a chance to come back because I'll do my best to help my country, my companions and myself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil have made a strong start to the tournament in Qatar, with a Richarlison double securing three points in their first match. They sit above Switzerland in Group G on goal difference with Cameroon and Serbia both on zero points.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao will be without Neymar when they continue their campaign with a game against Switzerland on Monday.