Neymar to Santos fans: stop the booing

Brazilian Neymar da Silva has sent a direct message to Santos fans, urging them to stop jeering during matches and to return to supporting and encouraging the team, after he helped lead the club to a 2-1 win over Ecuador's Macará in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Neymar produced a standout individual display, creating both of Santos' goals. Yet after the match he made his frustration with the atmosphere in the stands plain, insisting the team needs backing from its supporters rather than added pressure.

Neymar: stop the jeering

Santos are enduring a difficult period on the pitch, sitting seventeenth in the Brazilian league and battling to climb clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking after the win over Macará, as reported by RMC, Neymar said: "We understand the situation, but if we keep spending our time reliving what happened in the past, then what will become of the future? And what about the present? We are competing in several competitions, and we have to enjoy this moment."

At the final whistle, Neymar turned towards the fans and tried to rally them. He then delivered a clear message about the upcoming match against Vasco da Gama, which he described as a "final" between two teams battling in the relegation zone.

The Santos star added: "Every time I make a mistake, or one of my teammates does, the criticism begins. Encourage us instead. Stop the jeering, lads, applaud us, come on."

Neymar misses the atmosphere of the past

Neymar helped overturn Santos' deficit against Macará, setting up Gabriel Barbosa for the first goal in the 44th minute. He then supplied a second decisive assist from a corner, which led to the winning goal scored by Willian Arão in the 76th minute.

He accepts the jeers once matches finish, but drew a firm line at hearing them during play.

"I respect the jeering at the end, after the match is over, and I have no problem with that," he said. "But not during the game."

He continued: "Let's try to support each other. Here it was always like a trap (for opponents), and the atmosphere was so fiery. They used to say that playing here was like hell. Today, we no longer feel the atmosphere of the past. I miss it."

Rounding off his message to the fans, Neymar said: "The fans put pressure on us, and now I am putting pressure on them too."

Decisive clash against Vasco da Gama

The win hands Santos an important morale boost before they face Vasco da Gama on Sunday, a hugely significant match in the fight for survival in the Brazilian league. They then travel to face Macará in the second leg on Friday 21 August in Ecuador.

Santos want to keep their continental run alive. Neymar knows the team also needs to repair its relationship with the fans, with the pressure mounting because of that difficult league situation.