Neymar surprises Bayern Munich's Michael Olise with a special gift

Michael Olise could hardly have asked for more from this 7-0 gala. Tradition meant he took home the match ball for his hat-trick. No one could argue with the man-of-the-match award either, with Olise not only scoring three goals but also registering two assists.

Yet as he made his way through the mixed zone, a slightly unexpected third souvenir was waiting for the 25-year-old Frenchman: a Neymar shirt with a personal dedication. The Brazilian superstar asked journalist Isabela Pagliari to hand it over to Olise during her visit to the Allianz Arena.

The reason for that is simple: Olise previously named Neymar, alongside Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, as one of his idols. Neymar enjoyed his best spell at Barcelona. The 34-year-old is now seeing out his career at his hometown club Santos.

Michael Olise is producing outstanding numbers this season

Right now, Olise is in outstanding form. Against Union, in his seventh competitive game of the season, he was named the best player on the pitch for the fourth time already. Overall, he now has 11 goal involvements, one every 51 minutes played.

"I really enjoy playing with Michael, and I like him a lot as a person too," praised Harry Kane. "Not everyone gets to see his true personality, but he is a great character. He is completely different from how he appears to outsiders." Olise is considered very shy with the media. After his gala against Union, he turned down an interview with Sky. "That is what I am here for," said his stand-in and mate Jamal Musiala with a smile.

Meanwhile, board member for sport Max Eberl backed Olise to be considered for the world player of the year award. "For me, Michael Olise is also one of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or. He is one of the best players in the world," said Eberl. Alongside Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Rodri are considered the favourites.