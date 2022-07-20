'I am sorry for Neymar' - PSG star's links to Manchester City addressed by Guardiola

It has been reported the Brazilian could head to Etihad Stadium this summer with his current club open to a sale

Pep Guardiola has addressed the rumours linking Neymar with a transfer to Manchester City while describing the Paris Saint-Germain star as an "incredible player".

GOAL has reported PSG are open to selling the Brazilian if they receive a suitable offer, and Etihad Stadium has been touted as his most likely next destination.

City have already added Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips to their ranks for a combined £93 million ($112m), but Neymar would likely cost considerably more given his status as the world's most expensive player, and Guardiola insists he is not on the club's radar.

What has Guardiola said about Neymar transfer rumours?

French outlet Le Parisien reported Neymar has been directly offered to Man City, but their head coach has come out to dismiss the claim as "false".

“I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true,” Guardiola said ahead of his side's pre-season friendly clash with Club America on Thursday.

“I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris.

"Manchester City bought 150 players every summer, and it is not true. I am sorry for Neymar, of course."

The trio back together 😎 pic.twitter.com/PPMHgeKxmv — GOAL (@goal) July 17, 2022

Guardiola: New Man City signings will adjust 'step by step'

Neymar may not be heading to Manchester any time soon, but Guardiola is more than happy with his options after some early business in the market.

Haaland and Phillips have been joined in the Man City squad by highly-rated Argentine forward Julian Alvarez and backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, with Guardiola pleased with what he has seen from the quartet so far.

He won't be expecting too much from them too soon however, as he added when quizzed on how the new signings are adapting: "Step by step. It will not happen in one day or two days.

“We cannot put too much pressure on these players. We need to get them houses, apartments in Manchester, and in the sessions what we want them to do will increase.

“The first impressions of Julian, Kalvin, Erling, and Stefan were really good – they seem like good people. Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics.”