Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona €6.7m as judge rules in La Liga club's favour over signing-on bonus dispute

The former Barca forward had claimed he was owed €43.6m in bonuses by his old team, however he must now repay money to the Spanish side.

Neymar has been ordered to repay €6.7 million ($7.5m) to former club after a judge ruled in favour of the Liga side amid a bonus dispute between club and player.

The international and former Barca player had claimed he was owed €43.6m ($49m) in bonuses by his old team, however this was dismissed and he must now repay money to his former club.

A statement on the club website said: "FC Barcelona welcomes the judgment handed down today by the Social Court 15 of Barcelona, in connection with lawsuits between the club and the player Neymar Junior in claiming compensation for the bonus signed in his last contract renewal.

"The judgment dismisses the player's claim in its entirety, which demanded the payment of €43.6m, and estimates a large part of the claim filed by FC Barcelona, ​​under which the player must return the club €6.7m."

Neymar is able to appeal this decision.

The PSG forward had filed the lawsuit in August 2017 after Barcelona declined to pay bonus included in his contract renewal signed in 2016, after he completed his world-record €222m ($250m) transfer to the French club the following summer.

Barcelona contended that the clause relating to the payment was rendered null and void when he left Camp Nou, while the footballer's agent and father Neymar senior accused Barca of "blackmail", and the player's camp even called for the Spanish giants to be expelled from the Champions League for not paying his bonus.

