Neymar limps off with injury during PSG's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir

The winger lasted just 26 minutes in his side's second group stage match

star Neymar was forced out of Wednesday's clash with as the Brazilian star limped off with an injury.

Neymar was forced off inside half an hour in Instanbul with match still scoreless as PSG faced the Turkish side in the second match of the group stage

Article continues below

The winger was forced out after 26 minutes, having previously come off the pitch a few minutes earlier due to an apparent injury.

More teams

He was replaced by Pablo Sarabia, who joined Kylian Mbappe, Moise Keane and Angel Di Maria in the PSG attack.

More to come...