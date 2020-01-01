'You don't know what to expect from Neymar' - Henrichs names PSG star as toughest opponent

The Monaco defender also picked out a former team-mate as the Bundesliga's brightest talent

right-back Benjamin Henrichs has highlighted star Neymar as one of the most difficult opponents he has faced.

After three seasons in the with , the 23-year-old moved to Monaco in 2018 and has since made 44 appearances in all competitions.

Having played in both top-flights as well as the and , Henrichs has come up against many big names since he turned professional, and he knows who the toughest ones have been.

"In the Bundesliga it was Douglas Costa when we played against Bayern. He is so fast and nimble that it was not easy to defend," Henrichs told Goal when asked for the strongest opponents he has faced.

"[In ] I think Neymar. With him, you don't know what to expect. You really have to look at the ball and not at his body movements. He is very, very difficult to defend against."

When it comes to team-mates, Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who has been linked with a big-money move to Arsenal, and in recent months, was the standout for him.

"He is the greatest talent we have in and in the Bundesliga he was definitely my strongest team-mate."

The Germany international has been linked with a move to some of Europe's top teams lately.

, and were reportedly interested in Henrichs and he takes the speculation as a sign that he is doing well on the field.

"The fact that you are associated with such top clubs indicates that you have performed well and that your performances are rewarded," he added.

"I think you should set goals. When I still was still in school in Leverkusen, I lived in Cologne and used to go past the BayArena by train every day. I always thought: 'Please, dear God, let me play there' - and now I'm a professional and living my dream.

"It's important that you know where you want to go. That you have a goal in mind and that you are able to give everything, even when you are not playing."