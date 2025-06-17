Neymar's father confirms transfer talks with Champions League clubs but Santos extension also a possibility as Brazil star continues to chase 'impossible dream' at 2026 World Cup

Neymar’s father has confirmed that transfer talks are planned with Champions League clubs, while an extended stay at Santos remains a possibility.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer returned to his roots in January after enduring an injury-ravaged spell at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. His lucrative contract in the Middle East was terminated, freeing him to head home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

A short-term deal was agreed at Santos, allowing Neymar to play his way back to form and fitness, and those terms are coming to a close. Speculation is rife regarding the 33-year-old’s next move, with interest being mooted from around the world.

WHAT NEYMAR SNR SAID

Neymar Senior claims leading clubs in Europe are eager to enter into discussions, with L’Equipe being told: “I see a market that's interested. This week, we're going to Miami to talk to clubs. We have to listen to them and decide what we're going to do.

“Yes, there are European clubs. Some are competing in the Champions League. They know he's capable of having a great season because the lights are green. But the Brazilian market is also interesting.”

DID YOU KNOW?

With Neymar feeling happy and settled again, with partner Bruna Biancardi by his side, Neymar Sr concedes that remaining with Santos through to the 2026 World Cup is an option being considered. He added: “We'll study all that. But there's a good chance he'll stay at Santos. I'm working for that.

“That doesn't stop me from listening to other clubs. It's Neymar who will decide whether to stay or not.

“Now we're going to prepare again for an impossible dream: winning the World Cup. Carlo's [Ancelotti] arrival is good, but no matter who's in charge, we have to work. Everything is there to make it work. The team has style. And I can see Neymar with Vini, Rodrygo, Raphinha.”

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR?

Neymar is hoping to lead Brazil into the next World Cup as captain of his country. He already has 128 caps and 79 goals for the Selecao, but is determined to take in one more shot at global glory.