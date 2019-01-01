Neymar expected to miss four weeks following injury with Brazil
Neymar will be out of action for four weeks after Paris Saint-Germain doctors revealed the Brazilian forward suffered a ligament sprain in his ankle earlier this week.
The injury occurred during the first-half of Brazil’s 2-0 friendly victory over Qatar on Wednesday, with initial fears suggesting the 27-year-old was set for a long lay-off.
However, via a statement released from PSG on Saturday, it has been confirmed that Neymar will miss just four weeks of action and should be fully fit for the start of the Ligue 1 season.
Paris Saint-Germain’s first team doctor, Dr Laurent Aumont, and the club’s Medical Board member and leading figure in sport medicine, Professor Gerard Saillant, assessed the injury and diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle.
The injury does not require surgery, with club officials confirming it will be dealt with via “conservative treatment”.
More follows …