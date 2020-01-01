Neymar dramatics are irritating but Bayern Munich can't afford mistakes against PSG stars - Hamann

The Brazilian has been crucial in the French champions' journey to the final and the ex-Germany midfielder has warned the Bavarians to be careful

Dietmar Hamann is confident can deal with Neymar's dramatics in Sunday's final, but warned that the German giants cannot afford to slip up against 's star players.

Although Neymar has played a pivotal role this season for champions PSG, scoring 19 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions, he has not been able to shake off his reputation for being overly theatrical on the field.

Neymar's displays may be irritating for ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann, but he is aware the 28-year-old, alongside star Kylian Mbappe, could prove devastating in the European decider if the German giants are not careful.

He wrote in a column for Sky: “What I always dislike about PSG games are Neymar's show performances, but Bayern can live with that in midfield.

“What they have to prevent is Neymar getting into dangerous positions in and around the penalty area. There he is technically just outstanding and can hurt you.

"Bayern have to make it clear to him right from the start that it won't be that easy today. The Brazilian has to prove that he can lead a team to the biggest title. I still have great doubts.

“Also, Mbappe must be prevented from starting with the ball. Then it will be incredibly difficult to control. These situations have to be nipped in the bud beforehand. Then you rob them of their great strength - but anyone who, besides Mbappe and Neymar, likes must not be forgotten is Angel Di Maria.

"The Argentine can also make the difference, felt it. That shouldn't happen to Bayern.

“These three stars alone show that the individual quality as well as the speed and technique at PSG are outstanding. However, for me as a team and in interaction they don't harmonise as much as Bayern do.”

Indeed, the former Bayern midfielder believes Hansi Flick’s team will run out clear winners against their French counterparts.

He said: “It will be important that the players are wide awake and aggressive from the start against PSG. Because that's how you put PSG under pressure right from the start, force them to long balls and give the attackers little time on the ball from the start.

“In addition, Bayern then have to act safer on the ball than they did in the semi-finals. Of course, you can't afford to make slight mistakes against the top stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe or Angel Di Maria."

He continued: “Both teams deserve to be in the final, but I don't see PSG on a par with Bayern. The performance against RB Leipzig was good. But RB also made Thomas Tuchel's team look better than they really are.

“For me, no team is fitter than Bayern. And the physical component should not be underestimated after a tight final round. In addition, no other team in Europe has a wider chest than the German record champions. Therefore, I bet on a clear 4-1 Bayern win in the final!”