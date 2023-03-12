Newcastle United vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Top-four hopefuls Newcastle United are winless in five straight Premier League games as they host Wolves at St. James' Park on Sunday.
Apart from the 2-0 league defeat at Manchester City last weekend, the Magpies' bid to end a six-year trophy drought also suffered a setback as they lost the Carabao Cup final 2-0 against Manchester United.
On the other hand, a mid-table Wolves picked themselves up with a 1-0 home win over Tottenham and have climbed from the bottom to 13th since Julen Lopetegui was appointed manager.
Newcastle United vs Wolves date & kick-off time
Game:
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Date:
March 12, 2023
Kick-off:
11:30am ET, 4:30pm GMT, 10pm IST
Venue:
St. James' Park, Newcastle
How to watch Newcastle United vs Wolves on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Blue, USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.
In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network, Telemundo
Sling Blue, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream
UK
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Newcastle United team news & squad
Joelinton is suspended because of an accumulation of bookings. Ryan Fraser is relegated to the club's U-21 side after a fallout with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, while Emil Krafth is out with a long-term injury.
Fabian Schar is expected to return after missing the City due to a facial injury.
Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Goalkeepers
Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders
Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby
Midfielders
Guimaraes, Willock, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy
Forwards
Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin
Wolves team news & squad
Jonny continues at left-back in the absence of Hugo Bueno, who is out with a hamstring injury, while Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are doubts.
Diego Costa was taken off injured in the first half against Spurs, with Raul Jimenez to come in his place alongside Adama Traore, who is likely to start ahead of Pedro Neto.
Wolves possible XI: Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny; Ruben Neves, Lemina, Joao Moutinho; A Traore, Jimenez, Sarabia
Goalkeepers
Sa, Bentley, Moulden
Defenders
Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Semedo
Midfielders
Ruben Neves, Lemina, B. Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia
Forwards
Neto, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Jimenez, Hwang, A. Traore, Chiquinho