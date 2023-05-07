Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Newcastle United against Arsenal in the Premier League in the UK, US, and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will host Arsenal in a Premier League fixture at St. James' Park on Sunday.

The visitors have kept 29 clean sheets against Newcastle in the Premier League – no side have kept more against a specific opponent in the competition's history after the reverse fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle in January this season ended 0-0.

However, the Magpies haven't avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Arsenal in a season since 2010-11 and the Gunners would be desperate to better their record as they are gunning for the league title.

They are winless in their last three Premier League away games (D2 L1) and Mikel Arteta would want to fix this malaise as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Newcastle would want to strengthen their grip on the third spot with another win. They have won their last three Premier League fixtures and have scored 13 goals in the process. And in the absence of William Saliba in Arsenal's defence, Eddie Howe's troops would fancy their chances against the second-placed team.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Arsenal Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 pm EDT, 4:30pm BST, 9:00 pm IST Venue: St. James' Park

The game is scheduled for May 7 at St. James' Park. It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT in the USA, 4:30 pm BST in the UK, and 9:00 pm in India.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo. Fubo, Sling TV, NBC Sports App/Website. India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar U.K Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sky Sports App/Website

The match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD and can be streamed on Sky Sports App/Website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (US) it can be watched on USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Telemundo. It will be available for streaming via Fubo, Sling TV, & NBC Sports App/Website.

In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League games, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team news & squad

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will miss long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and William Saliba. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt with a foot injury which he picked up against Chelsea.

"We'll have to see tomorrow how he is, but he could not finish the game [against Chelsea], so that was obviously a big sign for us,' Mikel Arteta said about Magalhaes.

The Spanish manager might start Jakub Kiwior again but might choose to pick Leandro Trossard ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Jesus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Turner. Defenders: Kiwior, Holding, White, Zinchenko Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Odegaard, Partey Forwards: Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will miss the services of Jamal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Emil Krafth due to injuries while Ryan Fraser remains banished from the first team.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin has started training and might feature at some point in the match.

"Alan has trained. He trained yesterday, and it was great to see him back on the grass. He trained very well, too, so we'll make a decision on whether he will be involved," stated Howe.

Either Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak will start upfront along with Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle Possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

Position Players Goalkeepers Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby Midfielders Guimaraes, Willock, M. Longstaff, Ritchie, Joelinton, Anderson, Murphy Forwards Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 04/01/2023 Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle Premier League 17/05/2022 Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal Premier League 27/11/2021 Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle Premier League 02/05/2021 Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 19/01/2021 Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle Premier League

