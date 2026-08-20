Premier League - Game Week 1 23 Aug 2026 - 11:30 St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Liverpool kicks off on 23 Aug 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Newcastle vs Liverpool is a clash of two teams in transition

Matthias Jaissle. The 38-year-old German excelled during previous postings in Austria and Saudi Arabia but has never managed in England, let alone in the Premier League. They've also lost three marquee operators, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães – to Barcelona, Tottenham and Arsenal respectively this summer. The Magpies finished in a disappointing 12th last term, and they're widely expected to do worse this time around. 20-year-old Bazoumana Touré is their priciest recruit this summer at £42.8 million, and they'll need the Ivorian winger to hit the ground running. Lukas Hornicek, the 24-year-old Czech Republic international goalkeeper, joins for £26m from Braga.

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Two new men in the dugout

Andoni Iraola has arrived at Anfield from Bournemouth to replace Arne Slot, who was sacked after an underwhelming 2025-26 season in which the Reds finished fifth. Iraola took the Cherries into Europe last season despite losing key defenders and talisman Antoine Semenyo. The Spanish tactician is known for his aggressive, front-foot approach to football.

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Can Liverpool replace Salah?

Liverpool have lost several senior operators. Ibrahima Konaté has moved to Real Madrid, club legend Mo Salah has signed for Trabzonspor and veteran full-back Andy Robertson has left for Tottenham. The Reds have signed Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes and former Osasuna attacker Víctor Muñoz for a combined £90 million. A direct replacement for Salah hasn't yet arrived, so the burden on last summer's marquee signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak will be even greater. The club's outstanding performer last season, Dominik Szoboszlai, has signed a new long-term contract. Uruguayan central defender Ronald Araujo is an interesting loan signing from Barcelona.

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Newcastle vs Liverpool key stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League matches against Newcastle, winning 14 and drawing five.

Each of the last three Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Liverpool at St. James’ Park have had a result-altering goal scored after 90+ minutes.

In their last nine top-flight trips to St. James’ Park, the Reds have won six times and drawn three.

There have been 198 goals scored in Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Liverpool to date. Two goals in this game would make it the third fixture to reach 200 in the competition, after Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (211) and Arsenal v Tottenham (200).

Only Aston Villa and Man City had a longer run of Premier League wins than Liverpool last season, yet only four teams (including Chelsea and Spurs) had a worse losing streak. Their four-draw stretch in January was only topped by Bournemouth and Brentford.

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Likely XIs

Newcastle (4231): Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Bamba, Steur; Toure, Ramsey, Elanga; Wissa.

Liverpool (4231): Alisson; Frimpong, Araujo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Team news & squads

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle is without five players for this fixture. Lewis Miley, Fabian Schaer, Valentino Livramento, Anthony Elanga, and Lewis Hall are all listed as injured. No suspensions are currently recorded. A probable starting lineup has not been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola faces a considerably longer absentee list. Hugo Ekitike, Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, Joseph Gomez, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremy Jacquet, Vitezslav Jaros, and Curtis Jones are all ruled out through injury. No suspensions apply. With no confirmed lineup released, team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Newcastle head into the new season with a mixed pre-season record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Valencia on August 8, while they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City in late July. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored eight goals and conceded eight, and their only competitive result in the sample was a 2-0 loss at Fulham on the final day of last season.

Liverpool's last five matches also produced a split record: two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent game was a 2-3 defeat to Monaco on August 9. They beat Sunderland 4-2 and Wrexham 1-0 during pre-season, but also lost 2-4 to Leeds United. Liverpool's last competitive result was a 1-1 draw at Brentford on the final day of 2025-26. Across the five matches, the Reds scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on January 31, 2026, when Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Newcastle won 2-3 at St James' Park in August 2025, also in the league. Across the last five meetings, Liverpool have won three times and Newcastle twice, with the sides also drawing 3-3 at St James' Park in December 2024. The five matches have produced 16 goals in total.