WHAT HAPPENED? After Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to City on Saturday, Bruno revealed that Guardiola had praised his performance after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Brasil, he said, "Pep said I was ‘bueno’, good! We have a good relationship, we have already talked a few times. For me, Pep’s a genius, the best coach in history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has been linked with a move to several clubs including City. His current contract runs until June 2026 and the Magpies are determined to retain his services on a long-term basis. Other than City, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also known to be admirers of the Brazilian.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO GUIMARAES? Bruno will be next seen in action on March 12 when Newcastle take on Wolves in the Premier League.