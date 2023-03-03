Newcastle set to follow Chelsea's lead by exploring multi-club model, co-owner Amanda Stavely confirms

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has revealed that the club's leadership is open to following Chelsea's lead and exploring a multi-club model.

Todd Boehly had earlier spoken of a multi-club model

Newcastle may follow in their footprints

City Group already has stakes in 12 clubs across the globe

WHAT HAPPENED? After a Todd Boehly-backed consortium took over Chelsea in the summer, the American businessman hinted that he has plans to expand his footballing empire by acquiring clubs across the globe, with French side Strasbourg moving across his radar. Now, speaking at the Financial Times Business of Sport summit, Staveley revealed that the Magpies' management has thought about a multi-club model and might take it forward in the future given the 'right chemistry'.

WHAT THEY SAID? “Obviously we have looked at multi-club [ownership],” she said, as quoted by The Telegraph. “But you have to make sure you have the right fit with changes around the GBE [governing body endorsement scheme, that dictates which overseas players are eligible for work permits]. You have to choose your territory and make sure you have the right chemistry.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The City Football Group (CFG), has stakes in 12 clubs including New York City FC, Girona, Melbourne City, Mumbai City, and the jewel in their crown Manchester City. Meanwhile, Red Bull has teams in Germany, Austria, the U.S., Brazil and Ghana.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED? Eddie Howe's troops will take on Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.