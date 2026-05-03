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How to get New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Knicks vs 76ers, where to buy & more

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are set for a heavyweight clash as the Eastern Conference Semifinals tip off at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 4, 2026.

This matchup brings together two of the most storied rivals in the NBA under the brightest lights. The 3-seed Knicks secured their spot after a physical six-game series against the Hawks, while the 7-seed 76ers are coming off a historic upset. After trailing 3–1 in the first round, Philadelphia roared back to eliminate the 2-seed Boston Celtics in a grueling seven-game thriller, led by a superhuman effort from Joel Embiid.

GOAL has the full breakdown on securing tickets for this high-stakes series at "The Mecca" and beyond.

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How much do Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff tickets cost?

As the series begins in Manhattan, ticket prices are reaching "Mecca" premiums. Demand for a Round 2 matchup at Madison Square Garden is currently the highest in the league.

  • Game 1 (New York): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like TickPick and SeatGeek are starting around $422. Mid-tier seating in the 100-level is generally trending between $850 and $1,400.
  • Game 2 (New York): For the Wednesday night clash, entry-level seats have already climbed, with prices starting at $504.
  • Game 3 (Philadelphia): As the series heads to Xfinity Mobile Arena, entry-level tickets are slightly more accessible, currently starting around $279.
  • Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences at MSG for Game 1 are commanding staggering figures, with some "VIP Row 1" options listed as high as $14,000.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • The Embiid Factor: After returning from an emergency appendectomy mid-series against Boston, Joel Embiid looks back to MVP form. His availability and the 76ers' momentum after the "reverse sweep" of the Celtics have turned this into a national must-watch.
  • Knicks Championship Fever: Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have their best championship odds in decades. The belief that this could be "the year" has kept MSG inventory extremely tight.
Knicks vs 76ersBuy Tickets


2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Game 1, Round 2)

Team

Arena

Entry Price

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

$422+

OKC Thunder

Paycom Center

$210+

San Antonio Spurs

Frost Bank Center

$165+

Philadelphia 76ers

Xfinity Mobile Arena

$279+ (Game 3)icks


New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers kick-off time


NBA
NBA Playoffs
Madison Square Garden

Team news & squads

Form

New York KnicksNYK
-Form

  • Atlanta Hawks

    89

    -

    140

    New York Knicks

    W

  • New York Knicks

    126

    -

    97

    Atlanta Hawks

    W

  • Atlanta Hawks

    98

    -

    114

    New York Knicks

    W

  • Atlanta Hawks

    109

    -

    108

    New York Knicks

    L

  • New York Knicks

    106

    -

    107

    Atlanta Hawks

    L

Philadelphia 76ersPHI
-Form

  • Boston Celtics

    100

    -

    109

    Philadelphia 76ers

    W

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    106

    -

    93

    Boston Celtics

    W

  • Boston Celtics

    97

    -

    113

    Philadelphia 76ers

    W

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    96

    -

    128

    Boston Celtics

    L

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    100

    -

    108

    Boston Celtics

    L

Head-to-Head Record

New York KnicksNYK

Last 5 matches

Philadelphia 76ersPHI

3

Wins

2

Wins

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    89

    -

    138

    New York Knicks

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    109

    -

    112

    New York Knicks

  • New York Knicks

    119

    -

    130

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • New York Knicks

    107

    -

    116

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    104

    -

    113

    New York Knicks

589

Points scored

548

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