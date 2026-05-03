How to get New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are set for a heavyweight clash as the Eastern Conference Semifinals tip off at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 4, 2026.

This matchup brings together two of the most storied rivals in the NBA under the brightest lights. The 3-seed Knicks secured their spot after a physical six-game series against the Hawks, while the 7-seed 76ers are coming off a historic upset. After trailing 3–1 in the first round, Philadelphia roared back to eliminate the 2-seed Boston Celtics in a grueling seven-game thriller, led by a superhuman effort from Joel Embiid.

GOAL has the full breakdown on securing tickets for this high-stakes series at "The Mecca" and beyond.

How much do Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff tickets cost?

As the series begins in Manhattan, ticket prices are reaching "Mecca" premiums. Demand for a Round 2 matchup at Madison Square Garden is currently the highest in the league.

Game 1 (New York): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like TickPick and SeatGeek are starting around $422 . Mid-tier seating in the 100-level is generally trending between $850 and $1,400 .

Game 2 (New York): For the Wednesday night clash, entry-level seats have already climbed, with prices starting at $504 .

Game 3 (Philadelphia): As the series heads to Xfinity Mobile Arena , entry-level tickets are slightly more accessible, currently starting around $279 .

Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences at MSG for Game 1 are commanding staggering figures, with some "VIP Row 1" options listed as high as $14,000 .

Factors that influence cost include:

The Embiid Factor: After returning from an emergency appendectomy mid-series against Boston, Joel Embiid looks back to MVP form. His availability and the 76ers' momentum after the "reverse sweep" of the Celtics have turned this into a national must-watch.

Knicks Championship Fever: Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns , the Knicks have their best championship odds in decades. The belief that this could be "the year" has kept MSG inventory extremely tight.





2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Game 1, Round 2)

Team Arena Entry Price New York Knicks Madison Square Garden $422+ OKC Thunder Paycom Center $210+ San Antonio Spurs Frost Bank Center $165+ Philadelphia 76ers Xfinity Mobile Arena $279+ (Game 3)icks





New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers kick-off time





NBA Playoffs Madison Square Garden

Team news & squads

Form

NYK - Form All Atlanta Hawks 89 - 140 New York Knicks W

New York Knicks 126 - 97 Atlanta Hawks W

Atlanta Hawks 98 - 114 New York Knicks W

Atlanta Hawks 109 - 108 New York Knicks L

New York Knicks 106 - 107 Atlanta Hawks L PHI - Form All Boston Celtics 100 - 109 Philadelphia 76ers W

Philadelphia 76ers 106 - 93 Boston Celtics W

Boston Celtics 97 - 113 Philadelphia 76ers W

Philadelphia 76ers 96 - 128 Boston Celtics L

Philadelphia 76ers 100 - 108 Boston Celtics L

Head-to-Head Record