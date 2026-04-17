How to get New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be an electric start to the Eastern Conference First Round.
With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially kicking off this weekend, this 3-seed vs 6-seed matchup features two of the most passionate fanbases in the league and championship aspirations on both sides.
New York finished the regular season strong as the 3rd seed (53-29), while Atlanta secured the 6th spot (46-36) by winning the Southeast Division, successfully avoiding the Play-In Tournament for the first time since 2021.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Knicks vs Hawks, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.
How much do Knicks vs Hawks Playoff tickets cost?
Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices.
Prices vary based on the venue and the stakes of the game.
New York’s Madison Square Garden is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $334, while a trip to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for Game 3 is trending significantly lower, with prices starting at $93.
Factors that influence cost include:
- Seating Tier: Upper-level nosebleed seats are the most affordable, while courtside seats at MSG for Game 1 can easily clear $4,500.
- Series Momentum: If the series is tied going into later games (Game 5 or Game 7), expect resale prices on secondary markets to spike.
- Market Demand: The Knicks have seen massive growth in their fanbase and expectations over the last two seasons, making playoff tickets in New York some of the toughest to secure in the NBA.
2025/26 NBA playoff venues by average ticket price
Team
Arena
Game 1 Entry Price Range
New York Knicks
Madison Square Garden
$280 - $950+
Denver Nuggets
Ball Arena
$93 - $650
L.A. Lakers
Crypto.com Arena
$215 - $800
Minnesota Timberwolves
Target Center
$181 - $720
Oklahoma City Thunder
Paycom Center
$110 - $540
Boston Celtics
TD Garden
$195 - $850