How to get New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be an electric start to the Eastern Conference First Round.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially kicking off this weekend, this 3-seed vs 6-seed matchup features two of the most passionate fanbases in the league and championship aspirations on both sides.

New York finished the regular season strong as the 3rd seed (53-29), while Atlanta secured the 6th spot (46-36) by winning the Southeast Division, successfully avoiding the Play-In Tournament for the first time since 2021.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Knicks vs Hawks, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.

How much do Knicks vs Hawks Playoff tickets cost?

Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices.

Prices vary based on the venue and the stakes of the game.

New York’s Madison Square Garden is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $334, while a trip to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for Game 3 is trending significantly lower, with prices starting at $93.

Factors that influence cost include:

Seating Tier : Upper-level nosebleed seats are the most affordable, while courtside seats at MSG for Game 1 can easily clear $4,500.

Series Momentum: If the series is tied going into later games (Game 5 or Game 7), expect resale prices on secondary markets to spike.

Market Demand: The Knicks have seen massive growth in their fanbase and expectations over the last two seasons, making playoff tickets in New York some of the toughest to secure in the NBA.

2025/26 NBA playoff venues by average ticket price

Team Arena Game 1 Entry Price Range New York Knicks Madison Square Garden $280 - $950+ Denver Nuggets Ball Arena $93 - $650 L.A. Lakers Crypto.com Arena $215 - $800 Minnesota Timberwolves Target Center $181 - $720 Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center $110 - $540 Boston Celtics TD Garden $195 - $850

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks kick-off time

NBA Playoffs Madison Square Garden

Team news & squads

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks lineups NYK - Line up Substitutes ATL - Line up Substitutes

Form

NYK - Form All New York Knicks 96 - 110 Charlotte Hornets L

New York Knicks 112 - 95 Toronto Raptors W

New York Knicks 112 - 106 Boston Celtics W

Atlanta Hawks 105 - 108 New York Knicks W

New York Knicks 136 - 96 Chicago Bulls W ATL - Form All Miami Heat 143 - 117 Atlanta Hawks L

Atlanta Hawks 124 - 102 Cleveland Cavaliers W

Cleveland Cavaliers 122 - 116 Atlanta Hawks L

Atlanta Hawks 105 - 108 New York Knicks L

Brooklyn Nets 107 - 141 Atlanta Hawks W

Head-to-head record