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How to get New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Knicks vs Hawks, where to buy & more

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be an electric start to the Eastern Conference First Round.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially kicking off this weekend, this 3-seed vs 6-seed matchup features two of the most passionate fanbases in the league and championship aspirations on both sides.

New York finished the regular season strong as the 3rd seed (53-29), while Atlanta secured the 6th spot (46-36) by winning the Southeast Division, successfully avoiding the Play-In Tournament for the first time since 2021.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Knicks vs Hawks, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.

Knicks vs HawksBuy Tickets

How much do Knicks vs Hawks Playoff tickets cost?

Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices.

Prices vary based on the venue and the stakes of the game.

New York’s Madison Square Garden is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $334, while a trip to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for Game 3 is trending significantly lower, with prices starting at $93.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • Seating Tier: Upper-level nosebleed seats are the most affordable, while courtside seats at MSG for Game 1 can easily clear $4,500.
  • Series Momentum: If the series is tied going into later games (Game 5 or Game 7), expect resale prices on secondary markets to spike.
  • Market Demand: The Knicks have seen massive growth in their fanbase and expectations over the last two seasons, making playoff tickets in New York some of the toughest to secure in the NBA.
Knicks vs HawksBuy Tickets

2025/26 NBA playoff venues by average ticket price

Team

Arena

Game 1 Entry Price Range

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

$280 - $950+

Denver Nuggets

Ball Arena

$93 - $650

L.A. Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

$215 - $800

Minnesota Timberwolves

Target Center

$181 - $720

Oklahoma City Thunder

Paycom Center

$110 - $540

Boston Celtics

TD Garden

$195 - $850

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks kick-off time

NBA
NBA Playoffs
Madison Square Garden

Team news & squads

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks lineups

New York KnicksNYK
-Line up

Substitutes

Atlanta HawksATL
-Line up

Substitutes

Form

New York KnicksNYK
-Form

  • New York Knicks

    96

    -

    110

    Charlotte Hornets

    L

  • New York Knicks

    112

    -

    95

    Toronto Raptors

    W

  • New York Knicks

    112

    -

    106

    Boston Celtics

    W

  • Atlanta Hawks

    105

    -

    108

    New York Knicks

    W

  • New York Knicks

    136

    -

    96

    Chicago Bulls

    W

Atlanta HawksATL
-Form

  • Miami Heat

    143

    -

    117

    Atlanta Hawks

    L

  • Atlanta Hawks

    124

    -

    102

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    W

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    122

    -

    116

    Atlanta Hawks

    L

  • Atlanta Hawks

    105

    -

    108

    New York Knicks

    L

  • Brooklyn Nets

    107

    -

    141

    Atlanta Hawks

    W

Head-to-head record

New York KnicksNYK

Last 5 matches

Atlanta HawksATL

4

Wins

1

Win

  • Atlanta Hawks

    105

    -

    108

    New York Knicks

  • New York Knicks

    99

    -

    111

    Atlanta Hawks

  • Atlanta Hawks

    125

    -

    128

    New York Knicks

  • Atlanta Hawks

    105

    -

    121

    New York Knicks

  • New York Knicks

    149

    -

    148

    Atlanta Hawks

605

Points scored

594

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