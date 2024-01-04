New York Giants tickets: Prices, package deals & information

All you need to know about where to get tickets for the Giants

Few sports capture the imagination like American football, and few NFL teams come more storied than the New York Giants. The four-time Super Bowl winners remain one of the most successful teams in the modern era, and continue to thrill as a cultural icon in the northeastern United States.

Though more than a decade has passed since they lifted the biggest prize of all, the Brian Daboll-coached outfit remain a firm favorite for supporters across the Hudson River at MetLife Stadium, and sit among the most celebrated sides in the game, win or lose.

But just how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action on home turf this season, as they continue to entertain fans home and abroad? Allow GOAL to take you through your options for where to see the New York Giants play in 2023 and beyond.

New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

Though they may not call the city that gives them their name home in a literal sense, the New York Giants remain richly affiliated with the Big Apple, even as they play their trade across the water in New Jersey at the impressive MetLife Stadium, one of the shining jewels in the NFL venue roster.

Having moved into the 82,500-capacity venue on the old Meadowlands Complex following the demolition of their historic Giants Stadium in 2010, the team crowned their move with their most recent Super Bowl victory, before the ground itself played host to Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, when the Seattle Seahawks downed the Denver Broncos.

In addition to the Giants, the stadium is also home to their crosstown rivals the New York Jets, having hosted them since 2010 too, while it has also played host to a wide variety of additional sporting and non-sporting events, including WWE WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania 35, and a multitude of international soccer events.

MetLife Stadium is also set to host fixtures during the upcoming United 2026 FIFA World Cup, as part of the United States-Canada-Mexico co-hosted tournament, while it has also become a popular stop for stadium concert tours, with Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Metallica and Bruce Springsteen among those to play.

New York Giants tickets & prices

With a wide variety of options available to choose from for games at MetLife Stadium, here are the types of tickets retailed for New York Giants supporters, from season passes through individual matchday tickets to hospitality options. Remember, prices can fluctuate both through official ticketing portals, operated by Ticketmaster and secondary retailers such as StubHub.

New York Giants season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A New York Giants season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at MetLife Stadium during the NFL season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

With the current campaign long since underway, season tickets are currently unavailable. However, with overwhelming demand for NFL tickets across the board, those who wish to consider purchasing a season ticket for the next campaign are advised to make enquiries now.

Applications of interest can be made directly through the team’s official website. Unlike individual match passes, season tickets are traditionally retailed directly through the front office than through ticket portals, while they will not be sold by secondary retailers.

New York Giants matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

Individual matchday tickets for New York Giants fixtures at MetLife Stadium are retailed primarily through the team’s official ticket portal, operated by Ticketmaster each season.

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets faced by all NFL sides, the vast majority of tickets sold through the portal will not be original stubs, but in fact are verified resale options, where existing holders are able to sell their seat for a variable price.

This means that while there are nominal pricing categories available for NFL teams, they are relatively redundant when it comes to purchasing a ticket, with the vast majority of seats available sold on a flexible basis in a fluctuating price market.

In addition, fans can also examine options through further secondary retailers such as StubHub, if they wish to broaden their search. Please ensure that any purchase made through such websites comes after consulting the individual terms and conditions listed for your fixture of choice.

New York Giants hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at MetLife Stadium, fans can step up and enjoy one of the New York Giants’ hospitality options on their visit.

The Giants offer a wide variety of packages to choose from when it comes to making that day out a little bit extra special, from tailored club seating that gets you up close with the action, through outstanding suites with panoramic views of the game and VIP service throughout.

To find the best deals on hospitality packages for the New York Giants, head to the club’s official website to explore your options and make further enquiries.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for New York Giants tickets, with promotions and package deals for group rates rare across NFL fixtures due to high demand.

Unlike other sports, where seniors, children and young adults may pay less than full price, the verified resale-dominated marketplace for NFL games means each stub holder will nearly always pay the same price for their seat.

Important considerations for buying New York Giants tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official ticketing portal operated by Ticketmaster. However, secondary retailers such as StubHub also offer options for fans, though it is important to ensure you read the terms and conditions of entry before any such purchase.

When do New York Giants hospitality tickets go on sale?

While New York Giants hospitality tickets are sold on a game-by-game basis, high demand means that those interested in purchasing a package need to make sure they are ahead of the rest of the pack.

With the current campaign almost at a close, expressions of interest are currently only open for next season, though with home fixtures already confirmed, fans at least have the luxury of identifying a game far in advance.

For those who wish to purchase a package, make your enquiries now through the team’s official website.

FAQs

How can I buy New York Giants season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for the New York Giants’ ongoing 2023 NFL campaign.

You can however make an expression of interest for the 2024 campaign through the club’s official website.

How can I buy New York Giants away tickets?

You can purchase New York Giants away tickets through the club’s official ticket portal, or through those of their host opponent. With Ticketmaster operating all sales across the NFL, fans need not worry about being shortchanged by one side or another when it comes to making a road purchase.

Additionally, you can also explore secondary retailers, such as StubHub, for further options.

How hard is it to get New York Giants match tickets?

Due to impressive demand, it can be difficult to get your hands on New York Giants match tickets during the course of an NFL season, at least for face value. However, most games will have stubs listed by Ticketmaster through their verified resale policy.

This means that while it may be tough to find a seat for its nominal original cost, there is often a wide variety of tickets available for a regular New York Giants fixture.

How do I buy cheap New York Giants tickets?

The best way to buy cheap New York Giants tickets is to purchase directly through the club’s official ticket portal, operated by Ticketmaster.

Be aware however that with most stubs sold through their verified resale policy, cheaper tickets will often vary in price.

Likewise, secondary retailers such as StubHub may offer cheaper prices, but again, are subject to fluctuation dependent on the market.

What is the best way to travel to MetLife Stadium?

The best way to travel to New York Giants fixtures is by public transportation, with the stadium served by both rail and road on matchdays.

Meadowlands station, on the Meadowlands Rail Line, offers frequent services around event days from Hoboken Terminal, which offers wider access to the New York metropolitan area, while NJT Bus 353 also serves the stadium.

MetLife Stadium is also accessible by car through Exit 16W, located on the western spur of the I-95, better known as the New Jersey Turnpike.

Where can I stay around MetLife Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around MetLife Stadium and across the wider New York metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

[EDITORIAL TEAM - INSERT MAP HERE]

Can I book a tour for MetLife Stadium?

You can indeed book a tour around MetLife Stadium, with behind-the-scenes guided walks throughout the venue offered on a semi-regular basis.

For further enquiries, you can book through the Giants’ official website.