New York City vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch the clash between New York City vs Inter Miami live on TV or stream in the US, UK and globally.

Inter Miami are currently enjoying their best start to a season since joining Major League Soccer in 2020, and they will now travel to the Yankee Stadium on Saturday to take on New York City FC.

NYCFC's regular season has started badly for a second straight year, with just one point after two games.

Nick Cushing had a lot of positive things to say about his team's overall performance, despite their weekend loss in Chicago. The Boys in Blue played more directly and at a faster pace, which allowed them to create some nice scoring opportunities.

The beginning of this new campaign has seen Inter Miami continue where they left off last season as the Heron have gone unbeaten in the first two games.

Phil Neville's men have managed to show off their strength in defence having kept a clean sheet in the games against Philadelphia Union and Montreal, although they're yet to truly replace Gonzalo Higuain.

New York City vs Inter Miami date & kick-off time

Game: New York City vs Inter Miami Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET / 1:30 am GMT / 6 am IST Venue: Yankee Stadium

Where to watch New York City vs Inter Miami on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

New York City team news and squad

New York City have no notable injury concern and will have the entire squad up for selection.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Ilenic, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Pellegrini; Magno

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Inter Miami team news and squad

Inter Milan will be without Robbie Robinson and Leonardo Campana due to calf strains, Edison Azcona with a sore hamstring, while Ian Fray and Noah Allen because of knee injuries.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, McVey, Negri; Gregore, Mota; Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean; Martinez

