New York City FC sign $12m Brazilian starlet Talles Magno amid Madrid & Liverpool links

The 18-year-old has signed as a Young Designated Player with the MLS outfit

New York City FC has acquired teenage forward Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama, the club has confirmed.

The 18-year-old joins NYCFC on a contract through 2026, with the fee reported to be in the region of $12 million (£8m), which would make Magno one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history.

Magno's arrival is a major coup for NYCFC, as the Brazil youth international has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.

What was said?

“We’re delighted to bring Talles to New York City FC," said sporting director David Lee in a club release. "He is a talented young player who has already amassed a significant amount of first-team minutes at a high level for someone his age and someone we believe has the potential to play at the highest levels of football.

"He was a key part of the Brazil U-17 team who went on to win the U-17 World Cup (in 2019). He is a dynamic attacker who is quick, direct and capable of playing as a winger or forward."

"Talles will be a great addition to our group of forwards," added head coach Ronny Deila. "He has a lot of potential and we’re prepared to help him continue his growth as a footballer, but he is still only 18 years old.

"We do not want to put too much pressure on his shoulders right away. There is a great group of players and staff here at NYCFC that will allow him to settle into life in New York."

Magno's potential

Magno became the youngest player to debut for Vasco da Gama in the 21st century when he made his first appearance in 2019 as a 16-year-old.

He has gone on to play 61 total matches for Vasco, including 49 in the Brazilian top flight where he’s scored five goals.

Magno ranked 41st on Goal's NXGN 2021 list, which ranked the 50 best wonderkids in football.

Former Real Madrid manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo labelled Magno an "artist" during his debut season in the Vasco da Gama first team, with the 6'1" forward looking likely to make a major impact in the future.

