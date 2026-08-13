Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
rodri(C)Getty images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

New setback: Manchester City reject Barcelona's second offer for Rodri

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Barcelona
Manchester City
Rodri
Spain
England

Barça will not give up

A press report on Thursday revealed a fresh setback in the deal to transfer Spain's Rodri from Manchester City to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona had lodged their first offer with Manchester City a few days ago, worth 50 million euros. The English club rejected it immediately.

Over the past few hours, the Catalans have tabled a second bid for the winner of the best player award at the last World Cup.

According to English newspaper "The Times", Manchester City told Barcelona they had rejected that second offer, worth around 60 million euros.

 City insist they will only sanction Rodri's exit for an offer worth 70 million euros plus add-ons.

Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Determined to get the deal done, Barcelona are expected to keep pressing Manchester City to part with the player this summer.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google