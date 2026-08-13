New setback: Manchester City reject Barcelona's second offer for Rodri

A press report on Thursday revealed a fresh setback in the deal to transfer Spain's Rodri from Manchester City to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona had lodged their first offer with Manchester City a few days ago, worth 50 million euros. The English club rejected it immediately.

Over the past few hours, the Catalans have tabled a second bid for the winner of the best player award at the last World Cup.

According to English newspaper "The Times", Manchester City told Barcelona they had rejected that second offer, worth around 60 million euros.

City insist they will only sanction Rodri's exit for an offer worth 70 million euros plus add-ons.

Determined to get the deal done, Barcelona are expected to keep pressing Manchester City to part with the player this summer.